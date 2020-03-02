Booster club treasurer accused of stealing more than $33,000

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The treasurer of the Colleton County High School booster club is facing charges of stealing thousands of dollars from the club.
Colleton County deputies arrested Margaret Finley on Saturday. She is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Investigators say Finley stole the money between January 2017 and January of this year The high school’s booster club collects money for athletic fees and donations.
According to authorities, the club’s new president noticed some discrepancies and had an audit done.
Deputies say the audit showed more than $33,000 was missing from the booster club account.
According to an affidavit, more than $26,000 in cash was unaccounted for. Investigators say the the rest of the missing money was taken in the form of four checks.
Deputies say Finley cashed the checks.
Finley went in front of a bond judge Sunday and was given a $35,000 PR bond which means she didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
The school district said Finley was a clerical assistant at the high school and resigned in November of last year.
District spokesman Sean Gruber said he couldn’t say why she resigned.
