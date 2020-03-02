Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.
The sheriff’s office is searching for Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin who was last seen in Adams Run on Feb. 25 and has not been seen since.
Mungin was reported missing by his family.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
“If contact is made with the person after hours, please notify Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.
