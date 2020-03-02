City of Charleston taking precautionary steps regarding coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they are taking precautionary steps for the coronavirus.
City officials say although there have been no cases of coronavirus detected in South Carolina or any immediately surrounding states, Mayor John Tecklenburg and city leaders consulted with federal, state and regional officials on the situation related to the coronavirus.
A report states city department heads and officials are also working to review and update city plans, policies and procedures to reflect all current recommendations and best practices.
According to city officials, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard are monitoring cruise ships arriving in the Port of Charleston and empowered to take appropriate steps with regard to public safety.
“While no cases of the virus have been identified in the state of South Carolina, we are working closely with our federal, state and regional partners, as well as area medical professionals and others, to ensure that Charleston is fully prepared as this situation continues to evolve," Tecklenburg said.
“Current CDC recommendations for prevention follow normal seasonal flu guidelines, including washing hands, covering all coughs, staying home when sick and appropriately disposing of tissues and similar items,” city officials said.
The city’s Health and Wellness Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Human Resources Training Room to receive a coronavirus update from DHEC Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson.
