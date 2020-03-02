Daniel Island recreation facility nearing completion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board will be reviewing the final design plans for the Daniel Island Recreation Facility Monday night.
Construction on the $10 million Daniel Island Recreation Center began back in September of 2018.
Developers have eliminated some parts of this project, like cutting out a track that was originally planned to be on site.
They have also reduced the square footage of the facility from 28,000 to 20,000 square feet.
However, the city says this new facility, which is the only city-owned indoor recreation facility on Daniel Island, will still have a gym, multi-purpose room, fitness room, and offices.
The new complex will be run by the City of Charleston.
Once finished, programs for all ages, including adults, will be offered at the new facility. The new facility can be seen from 1-526 and Seven Farms Dr.
“Architects, who have done a great job, have really made it a fresh, modern building, that is visible from many different angles, and it’s going to be, I think, a real focal point for the Daniel Island community and for the whole city,” Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning for City for the City of Charleston said.
The new indoor facility is located at 165 Fairbanks Dr., right next to Governors Park. Governors Park is home to soccer and baseball fields, as well as a playground, dog park, and walking trails.
Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.
