Dorchester Co. officials looking to combine fire and EMS stations

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials are looking to combine the current EMS station with the Harleyville Fire Station, and they are seeking approval to appropriate a fund balance of $539,749 in the Capital Fund.
Officials have been working on this project for several years. Officials with the city say if approved at Monday night’s meeting, they will now be able to sign a contract.
The two stations are currently located about a quarter-mile away from each other, but this plan would bring the EMS station to the fire station, which already has the necessary bay space needed for the EMS ambulance. They are seeking funding to add additional living quarters.
At the current EMS station in Harleyville, the ambulance does not have a bay, and there are no separate gender facilities. In fact, the station used to be a residential structure.
EMS teams have been working out of the current structure for about 22 years. And although the project started several years ago, officials say they are now ready to fully fund the project following some complications through the design phase of the project. The majority of the money will come out of a reserve in the Capital Projects Fund.
“EMS and fire need secure facilities,” Douglas Warren, Director of EMS in Dorchester County said. “We do live on the coast, and we do have that threat of hurricanes and other foul weather. People need to be inside secure and safe when any of those kinds of natural events occur. And this facility will provide that.”
Also at Monday's meeting, Dorchester County is discussing funding for a new application that would allow officials to tell the public when there is an emergency in their area with a notification on their phone.
The software through Ever Bridge is not an application the public would download directly to your phone, but rather a software that would allow the county to send text, emails, etc. to anyone registered in both emergency and non-emergency situations.
Officials with the city say the web-based program could be used for hazard material incidents, water and sewer main breaks, road closures, natural and man-made disasters, and more. Basically allowing them to get the information to the public within seconds of it happening.
If approved at Monday’s meeting, officials hope to go through with the purchase and deploy an awareness campaign in the next couple of months.
The Event Bridge software will cost $32,000/year plus initial starting costs.
The Dorchester County Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Summerville County Council Chambers.
