Ebix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.04 per share.
The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $96.7 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $580.6 million.
Ebix shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 51% in the last 12 months.
