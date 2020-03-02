Georgetown man accused of sexual assault, providing alcohol to minors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Georgetown man accused of a sexual assault and providing alcohol to minors.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Michael Lloyd Micheau who faces charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and two additional charges of furnishing alcohol to minors.
He was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
His arrest stems from an investigation on Sunday when deputies responded to the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.
“Investigators met with the minor victim, obtained a statement and also collected physical evidence pertaining to the assault,” GCSO officials said."Today, investigators collected additional witness statements and, coupled with the physical and electronic evidence they had already obtained and analyzed, were able to corroborate the victim’s account of the attack."
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
