Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-85 for their sixth straight win. Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who've won 20 of their last 22 games and improved to a league-best 52-8 on the season. The Bucks led by two entering the fourth quarter. Charlotte hung tough until the final two minutes, when Antetokounmpo took over. Devonte Graham had 17 points and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hornets. Charlotte became the first team this season to hold Milwaukee under 100 points.
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory by holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch. Bowman led 110 laps and kept his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front after the final pit stops for a comfortable win in a smooth, fairly uneventful race featuring only one caution outside of the stage breaks. Defending Fontana champion Kyle Busch was 8.9 seconds behind in second place. His older brother Kurt was third, and Bowman teammate Chase Elliott came in fourth.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 16 points, Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 8 North Carolina State made its first 13 3-point attempts in a 75-64 victory at Virginia. The Wolfpack were 12 for 12 from beyond the arc in taking a 46-32 halftime lead. Jones hit her third 3 early in the third period. Kai Crutchfield missed with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the period. Amandine Toi led Virginia with 13 points and Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had 11. The Cavaliers had won their previous five at John Paul Jones Arena.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariella Fasoula scored nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Vanderbilt used a 15-3 run over the last 5½ minutes to close the regular season with a 70-64 upset of No. 15 Kentucky. Fasoula had a pair of baskets in a 10-0 run that put the Commodores on top 63-61 with 2:52 to play. Her layup at 1:55 gave Vanderbilt the lead for good at 65-63 and she had a free throw and LeaLea Carter a basket and two free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win. Rhyne Howard scored 26 points for Kentucky.