Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's political season kicks into high gear Monday as qualifying for state and federal offices begins. Some voters will also be making their first encounters with the state's new voting machines as early voting begins Monday for the March 24 presidential primary. Candidates for two U.S. Senate races will be officially signing up. So will hopefuls for Georgia's 14 U.S. House seats, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats. Qualifying closes at noon on Friday. The headline Georgia race will be the special election for the last two years of the term of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.