LIVE: Officials provide update after stepmother of missing 11-year-old boy with S.C. ties arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WMBF) – Officials in El Paso County, Colo. are providing an update Monday after the stepmother of a missing boy with Horry County was reportedly arrested.
KKTV, a sister station of WMBF News in Colorado Springs, Colo., reports Letecia Stauch, Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, was arrested in South Carolina.
NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver, Colo. reports Stauch was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
WMBF News is working to learn where in South Carolina Stauch was arrested.
Gannon Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
