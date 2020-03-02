New affordable housing complex for seniors coming to Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new affordable housing complex for senior citizens is coming to John's Island.
The City of Charleston says it will incorporate a lot of Johns Island’s history.
The facility is named after Esau Jenkins, a Johns Island native who dedicated his life to improving the lives of the sea island residents during the time of segregation.
The Esau Jenkins senior living facility will be located on 9 1/2 acres of land off of Maybank Highway in front of the already existing Island Oaks Living Center.
The three-story Esau Jenkins complex will be for people 55 and older, have 72 units, and will be 94,965 Square feet in total.
Officials are planning to improve the sidewalks at and around the site of the senior living facility.
Developers say it will look a little more modern than nearby senior living homes, but it will still highlight the historical look of Charleston.
Developers picked this location because it is in walking distance to nearby grocery stores.
“Not everyone aged 55 and over is wealthy. Not everyone of that age wants to drive everywhere. Some of those people might want different living arrangements and that’s why we are so happy that there’s a diversity of things that are available for the older citizens of our city,” Jacob Lindsey, Director of Planning for City of Charleston said.
The city says Johns Island is an area that is seeing more retirees.
This is also an area the city hopes to develop for additional affordable housing in the future, meaning it will be income-restricted.
The City of Charleston Design Review Board will be reviewing the design plans for the first time for the Esau Jenkins Senior Living Center on Monday evening.
Officials with the city say affordable housing is something they are working to add more of for senior citizens around the entire city, specifically on Johns Island and in West Ashley.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.