Parent Survivial Guide: The benefits of training the family dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dogs bring us many happy times and plenty of companionship, and one of the big parts of dog ownership is successfully training your dog.
Local dog trainer Susan Marett has been teaching dogs for more than 20 years.
She says making sure your dog knows some basic commands is not only important for their safety but a great way to bond with your dog and give your family a peace of mind.
“Training builds a dogs confidence and teaches us patience and empathy. It builds rapport. There is no reason not to train,” says Marett.
Marett says the better you can use voice commands to control your dog the better protected they will be in any situation.
“A good ‘sit, stay, down and leave it’ command. So if a family member drops something in the house you can say,'Leave it’ and the dog backs away. It keeps the dog safe and doesn’t eat something dangerous or poisonous and no one loses their favorite shoe,” says Marett.
She says obedience training also helps your dog adjust to family life.
Training your dog can start as a puppy as early as 8 weeks old. Marett says the old saying you can’t teach an old dogs new tricks is actually not true.
She says any breed at any age can be trained.
“It just makes them so much nicer to be around and a part of the family and when you have your friends and family over," says Marett.
There are many options when it comes to dog training.
Marett says she offers one on one classes, group classes and even online classes that can give you the skills you need to help train your dog.
