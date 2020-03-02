Police: 2 charged after causing more than $100k in damage to Mt. Pleasant school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been charged after construction workers caught them vandalizing a new high school set to open in Mount Pleasant in the fall of 2020, according to police.
Police say Jevell Swinton and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested around 6:15 a.m. Monday still on the property at Lucy Beckham High School on Mathis Ferry Road.
The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property over $2,000, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Swinton was charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property over $2,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police spokesman Chris Rosier called the damage “extensive” and estimated the cost at more than $100,000.
When it opens in the fall, the new school will be 245,00 square-feet and serve 1,500 students.
