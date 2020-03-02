Proposal aims to add more public exercise space to Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal for undeveloped land underneath the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge could add more outdoor fitness space and amenities to Mount Pleasant’s Waterfront Park.
Designs for the improvement project propose the addition of larger workout areas, a dog park, basketball courts and splash park for children.
Nicholas Christ said he developed the idea after finding little options for public, outdoor exercise space.
"You’ve got this beautiful bridge, you’ve got the area under the bridge which has amazing sunsets. You’ve got the part for the children," Christ said. "So the remaining area that’s currently barren, we thought it would be a great place to expand upon those ideas and offer some other solutions for the community."
He brought the idea to Mount Pleasant town council member, Gary Santos.
Santos said the town is currently working on phase two improvement projects for the park, which includes a pier, but there's more room to grow down the line.
"We have additional land that I think we can do more with," Santos said.
While in early stages, Christ has not released a cost estimate for the project. Santos said he wants to see community members partner with the town to finance the project.
"So what I’m hoping for is that we could build a public, private partnership," Santos said. "Get some of the hospitals, fitness clubs and people in general who want to see something like this happen that can contribute to this."
Santos said if the idea takes off, he wants to donate funds toward the project in honor of Former Bishop England High School football coach Jack Cantey, who died in February.
