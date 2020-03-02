Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan participates in the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations news conference at Studio 43 at CBS Broadcast Center in New York. The Recording Academy says it has fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process. The academy said Monday the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” about Dugan and her allegations. It said the reviews found “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” though no specifics were offered. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Invision)