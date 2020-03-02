State Rep. to hold meeting in N. Charleston regarding coronavirus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Representative Wendell Gilliard is hosting a public health meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall in the Buist Conference Room.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
Gilliard says doctors from local hospitals who specialize in infections diseases and viruses will be at the meeting.
Last week, Gilliard says he told his fellow lawmakers that it is imperative that the coronavirus be taken seriously in South Carolina. He says people are "panicking quietly." He wants people to be informed and to not be alarmed by rumors.
"I will continue to do my utmost to ensure the health and safety of those in my district and throughout our state," Gilliard said in a letter.
Gilliard says he wrote a letter to Governor Henry McMaster asking that he put out a state alert.
On Monday morning, McMaster led a meeting with S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for the potential impact of the coronavirus.
