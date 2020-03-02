Storm system to bring a wet work week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An unsettled work week lies ahead as we see a slow moving storm system bringing several rounds of rain our way between now and Friday. Clouds will start to increase today as temperatures trend much warmer than recent days. Highs should make it into the low 70s this afternoon. There is a slight chance of rain, mainly well inland from the coast, late this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will be much milder overnight with lows in the upper 50s . We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with a few showers possible at times. The wettest days appear to be Wednesday and Thursday when there is the potential of several inches of rain to fall. Sunshine returns on Friday with cooler temperatures moving in for the weekend.