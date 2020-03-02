Sumter Police looking for two missing people, cases unrelated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sumter Police are investigating two unrelated missing persons cases and need the public’s help finding them.
Police said the wellbeing of both people is of concern.
Willie Bernard Sims Sr., 61, was last seen Thursday on Charles Street in Sumter, police said. Sims lives on Letcher Road.
Police say he is 5-foot-7-inches tall and about 197 pounds, is mostly bald and has brown eyes.
Unrelated to Sims, 22-year old Olivia Phillips is also missing, officers said. She was last seen on Saturday, leaving Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Sumter Police say Phillips is a white woman, 5-foot-9-inches tall and about 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees either missing person, or knows where they could be, should call 803-436-2700 or dial 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.