Authorities identify driver killed in motorcycle accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified the driver of a motorcycle who died in an accident in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 34-year-old Arturo Rivers from Moncks Corner died at Trident Medical Center on Monday at 7 a.m.
He died following an accident that happened at 6:20 a.m. on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.
“At this time the cause of death is pending awaiting autopsy,” said Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.
