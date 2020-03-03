Case of mumps confirmed at West Ashley High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A letter sent to parents of West Ashley High School Tuesday afternoon states a case of mumps has been identified there.
The letter, with letterhead from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, states people may have been exposed to the virus between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24. It does not state whether the patient is a student or staff member at the school.
Anyone who was at the school during that time is urged to monitor themselves for symptoms through March 20, the letter states.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said one person from the school was diagnosed.
“West Ashley High School and Charleston County School District staff are following DHEC guidelines and will continue to thoroughly monitor this matter,” he said.
Mumps is a virus spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing, sharing items like drinks, cigarettes or eating utensils or touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands.
People with mumps can spread the virus two days before the telltale swelling in the cheek and jaw area begins and up to five days after it begins, DHEC says.
Symptoms of the mumps include:
- Swelling in the cheek and jaw area below the ear
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Tiredness
- Loss of appetite
Symptoms usually appear about 16 to 18 days after infection but can range from 12 to 25 days after infection.
Some people who get the mumps may have mild or no symptoms and may not know they have the disease. Most will recover completely within a few weeks, but the mumps can occasionally cause complications, especially in adults.
Anyone with questions should contact the Lowcountry On-Call Epidemiologist at 843-441-1091, the letter states.
In November, a Summerville High School student was diagnosed with the virus. Earlier this month, DHEC confirmed one case at North Charleston High School.
Over the past few months, dozens of cases of the mumps were reported at the College of Charleston.
