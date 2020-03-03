Charleston Diocese encouraging parishes to take precautions against Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a step meant to help curb the spread of Coronavirus, the Diocese of Charleston has sent a letter to all of its parishes asking them to suspend both the handshake of peace and distribution of the chalice during Mass.
An official with the Diocese confirmed the letter’s authenticity, telling Live 5 News it was sent out to all priests and parishes within the Diocese of Charleston.
“Due to global concern about the rapid spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), and influenza remaining a worry in many states, the Diocese of Charleston encourages the suspension of the ‘handshake/kiss of peace’ during Masses,” the letter stated. “In addition, the distribution of the chalice(s) to the faithful should be suspended until the spread of the diseases has safely subsided.”
Diocese across the country have already taken similar steps to try and stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
“It is important to remember that receiving the Precious Body is to receive the fullness of Christ, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity,” the letter states. “Refraining from receiving the chalice, or extending a handshake, anytime during the year should not be seen as disrespecting others in any way. It may be that a person wishes not to transfer his or her germs to others.”
