The Citadel’s Mitchell Named SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Noah Mitchell’s big week at the plate did not go unrecognized as The Citadel freshman was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
In three games last week, Mitchell went 8-for-12 (.667) with a double, triple, two home runs, six RBIs and eight runs scored. He also drew three walks and finished with a 1.417 slugging percentage and .733 on-base percentage.
Mitchell started the week by going 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored in the Bulldogs 10-5 victory over Charleston Southern.
On Saturday, Mitchell came out swinging as he went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. He nearly had three home runs as his double hit off the top of the scoreboard in left field. He is the first Bulldog since Ches Goodman last season to hit two home runs in a game. For both players, it was their first career home runs.
Mitchell closed out the weekend with a pair of hits and two walks in the 9-0 victory over Saint Peter’s. He tripled and scored in his first at-bat.
He was part of an offense that hit .356 on the week, with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 45 RBIs. The Bulldogs also drew 28 walks and were hit by 11 pitches.
