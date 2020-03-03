CofC alum Joe Chealey signing 2nd 10-day contract with Hornets

The 6-3 guard has appeared in two games with the Hornets and has made 34 appearances with the Swarm this season. Chealey is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game in the G League. In the 2018-19 season, he appeared in 43 games with Greensboro averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes while on a two-way contract with the Hornets.