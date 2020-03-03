CofC softball’s Drayton Siegling of Hanahan Named CAA Pitcher of the Week

Richmond, Va. – College of Charleston sophomore Drayton Siegling has been named the CAA Pitcher of the Week after earning three wins and allowing only one run in four appearances.
Siegling retired 20 of the last 23 batters in a 1-0 shutout of Furman on Tuesday. The southpaw then won twice during the Holy City Showdown, defeating Campbell, 6-1, and Maine, 5-0, to help the Cougars take the tournament title. Siegling walked one batter in 19.2 innings and had an ERA of 0.36 during the week.
The Cougars are back in action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to Columbia to face 15th-ranked South Carolina.