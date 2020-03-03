CofC’s Pooser Nabs CAA Rookie of the Week Honors

RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston freshman Trey Pooser was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week on Tuesday after delivering a dominating performance out of the bullpen on Sunday to lead the Cougars to a series-clinching win over Xavier.
Pooser turned in the best outing of his young career on Sunday tossing five tossing five shutout innings in relief to earn his first collegiate victory. The Hanahan High School product scattered two hits, surrendered one walk and fanned eight batters to help the Cougars hold on for a 5-3 win. He pitched his way out of several jams including a second and third situation with two outs in the sixth.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they travel to Clemson, S.C. to take on regional foe Clemson in their first road contest of the season. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. on ESPN 910 AM and 94.7 FM.