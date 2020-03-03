Construction starting on Kiawah Island Parkway ahead of 2021 PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The PGA Championship is returning to Kiawah Island in May 2021.
In preparation, The Kiawah Island Parkway Improvement Project will begin road construction Wednesday.
The town says the road has been in need of these repairs for a while. They are using this opportunity to help the community prepare for next year’s PGA Championship, which is returning to the island for the first time since 2012.
This project includes the re-paving of the Kiawah Island Parkway and guard-rail replacement from the roundabout at Freshfields Village to the main gate of the island.
The town is partnering with the Kiawah Island Golf Resort to add a turn lane into the Andell Tract field, which is next to the Freshfields Village. This lot will be used for PGA parking.
Last month, Banks Construction was awarded the bid for the $2.5 million road repair and resurfacing.
Now, Kiawah Island officials say they currently do not have anyone on staff with construction, engineering, and road inspection experience.
At Tuesday's Town Council meeting, they are requesting to hire the Dennis Corporation to provide that level of service to the Town.
This contract with Dennis Corporation for those services is $28,400.
Funding for this will be 80% hospitality and local tax and 20% from the town's General Fund.
The meeting will be held at the Kiawah Island Municipal Center Council Chambers and is open to the public.
The town says most of the road construction work will happen overnight to avoid disrupting traffic. Crews will be working from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. From Wednesday the 4th until next Monday – one lane will be closed during the overnight hours.
After that, the road will open back up to two lanes while construction continues. Here is a full list of road closures and updates on the project.
The parkway road construction is expected to be finished by May 12.
