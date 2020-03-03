Deputies searching for woman facing charges of exploiting vulnerable adults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 44-year-old wanted woman.
Audri Denise Harper is wanted on four counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
She is believed to be in the Ladson or James Island area and could be driving a tan 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan with South Carolina license plate SHQ640.
She stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 238 pounds.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Det. Jennie Antonio at 843-529-6204.
