Deputies seek to identify person of interest in Goose Creek larceny case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a larceny case in Goose Creek.
Investigators released pictures of a woman in connection to the larceny that happened at the Circle K on 1306 Redbank Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., the woman entered the business and took two money orders that had been previously purchased by another person.
If anyone has any information you are asked to call (843) 719-4412. Investigators say you can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.