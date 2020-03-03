Disturbing, graphic text messages sent to James Island Charter High students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at James Island Charter High School say someone sent disturbing and graphic text messages to three female students.
The attorney for one of the victims says the messages were sent from the same number that had a Las Vegas area code, but could have come from anywhere.
That victim filed a report last Thursday with Charleston police. Most of the messages are too graphic to mention on TV.
Attorney Mike DuPree said one photo that was sent showed a man's private parts.
Others had messages that said, “Your body is amazing” and “I would love to know you better.”
DuPree says the victim's photos were innocent and were taken from her Instagram account
He believes they were then texted back to her with disturbing messages attached.
"It's pretty scary especially when you have children on your own, that somebody can take something like that, an innocent picture and then turn it into what he's turned it into," DuPree said Tuesday.
School Principal Tim Thorn said the school's fill-in resource officer reported the text messages to Charleston police who are now investigating.
It is unknown how the person who sent the messages was able to get the students' phone number.
Charleston computer expert Jamey Mellis says there are many ways to get someone's number, by going on social media websites, including Facebook.
