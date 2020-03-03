Durham fights in heated hearing to stay in charge of Charleston County’s school buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Durham School Services’ lawyers are fighting one last time on Tuesday to stay the Charleston County School District’s bus provider without taking the fight to court.
It’s happening during a hearing at the school district’s headquarters, one month after the company’s lawyers filed an appeal. School board member Joyce Green is chairing the proceedings. Attorney Mark Peper is representing Durham.
“Our job is to provide the rest of the story of Durham School Services,” Peper said in his opening remarks. He added the bus provider has served the school district for more than a decade.
District officials announced in January that they intend to award a contract to First Student, a division of FirstGroup, to be in charge of its buses. If awarded, the contract would be for $24.7 million and would go into effect on July 1.
Right now, FirstGroup “is exploring options including a possible disposal of its North American school bus and transit divisions,” according to a Bloomberg report.
Peper’s co-counsel is Michael Anzelmo.
“The scoring methodology is arbitrary,” Anzelmo said in his opening remarks. “Durham’s bid was $4.5 million lower than [First Student]."
“It was handled correctly,” CCSD attorney Brew Hagood then agrued. “They handled this by the book.”
A number of witnesses are set to be called in this hearing expected to last hours.
“The illegal decision to award the contract to the other bidder will divert almost five million dollars of limited District resources from the classroom,” Peper said last month. “Durham’s proposal allows the District to invest those savings where it is needed most, helping our teachers educate our children, while allowing Durham to continue to provide first-rate transportation services to the District.”
This school year alone, Durham has faced a number of problems with late buses and a bus driver shortage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
