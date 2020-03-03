Fleming, Anderson haul in three All-Big South honors

Fleming, who was named an All-Freshman player two seasons ago, gives the Bucs a First Team student-athlete for the third-consecutive season and 22nd time in program history. Fleming earns First Team honors for the first time in his career to go along with his Defensive Player of the Year accolade – the first Buccaneer to win the award since Kelvin Martin won it back-to-back in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.