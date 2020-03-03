Fleming, Anderson haul in three All-Big South honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) – Charleston Southern men’s basketball guards Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Travis Anderson were named All-Big South student-athletes Monday afternoon, as announced by the conference office.
A native of Athens, Ga., Fleming was named the Defensive Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Big South honors after a career-year donning a Buccaneer uniform sitting among the conference’s top-10 in scoring (17.6, 4th), rebounding (8.5, 1st), assists (3.5, 6th), blocks (1.3, 4th), field goal percentage (.437, 8th), free throw percentage (.788, 4th), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.1, 10th) and minutes played (35.1, 2nd).
Fleming, who was named an All-Freshman player two seasons ago, gives the Bucs a First Team student-athlete for the third-consecutive season and 22nd time in program history. Fleming earns First Team honors for the first time in his career to go along with his Defensive Player of the Year accolade – the first Buccaneer to win the award since Kelvin Martin won it back-to-back in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.
Fleming was the only guard among the top-five shot blockers in the conference, had the highest rebounding average and sat among the top-15 in steals to earn the accolade.
Fellow guard Travis Anderson was named to the All-Freshman Team after leading the Big South in points off the bench (8.9 ppg) in his rookie campaign and finished fourth in scoring on the Buccaneer squad.
An Atlanta, Ga., native, Anderson had a career-high 23 points at UNC Asheville (Feb. 15) and scored in double figures in 12 games. Anderson was especially lethal from deep as he finished among the league’s top-15 in 3-points field goals per game (1.6) and shot .387 from three-point range.
Anderson also had a game-sealing three-point basket with just :58 on the clock in the Bucs’ upset win at Missouri, closing out the first win over an SEC program since the 2014-15 season. That three-point basket gave the Bucs a 65-59 lead at the time, their largest of the game just moments after taking the lead for good on Duncan LeXander’s trey.
The redshirt-freshman also hit multiple three-point baskets in 12 games including a career-high 4 three times throughout the season and upped his scoring to 9.3 points a night during league games. Anderson’s honor makes it four-straight seasons CSU has been represented on the Big South’s All-Freshman Team dating back to the 2016-17 season. Anderson also becomes the 17th player in Charleston Southern men’s basketball history to be named an All-Freshman student-athlete.