Georgetown deputies arrest man accused of child sex crime

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a child sex crime.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamar Daitrell Cochran on Tuesday on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He’s accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in September of 2019. A report states that he is also accused of financial card fraud.
Cochran is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
