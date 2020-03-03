Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State 88-69 on Monday night. Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for Duke, which shot 63% after halftime. Duke had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions after halftime and dominated the glass by a 46-27 margin. The Blue Devils also used zone defense to take N.C. State out of its early rhythm. Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack, who won the first meeting by 22 points.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Monday. With two weeks to go until selection Monday, the NCAA revealed the top 16 teams to this point of the season. Most of the major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week. The top 16 teams in the field would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon continue to lead the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll as the top three teams. Stanford fell three spots to No. 7 after dropping games to Oregon and Arizona. It was another rough week for ranked teams, with six of them losing Sunday to unranked opponents. That includes TCU, which fell out of the poll. Arkansas re-entered the rankings at No. 25.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman started the NASCAR season in the middle of the pack of a strong group of looming free agents. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Writer says Bowman is going to need to perform to keep his ride at Hendrick Motorsports. He took a big step over the weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California with his first win of the season. Bowman now has two career Cup Series victories driving for Rick Hendrick. This one locks him into the playoffs and gives him talking points for negotiations on a new contract. This is Bowman's third full season in the No. 88 Chevrolet.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law nearly a decade ago. Christopher Hawkins faced four counts tied to providing cash to three former Tar Heels football players in 2010. But after more than seven hours of deliberations, the jury informed Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III that it couldn't reach an unanimous verdict on any charge. The mistrial comes nearly a decade after the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office began its investigation in summer 2010.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley scored 14 points and made 12 assists to lead NC A&T to a 76-65 win over South Carolina State. Andre Jackson had 18 points for NC A&T (16-14, 12-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Ronald Jackson added 17 points and Tyrone Lyons had 11. The Aggies entered the game tied for first place in MEAC standings with North Carolina Central. Damani Applewhite had 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-17, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Ian Kinard added 11 points