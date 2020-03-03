Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
2 Georgia coronavirus cases confirmed, linked to Italy trip
State officials say Georgia's first coronavirus cases have been confirmed in two people in the same Atlanta area household. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the cases at a news conference late Monday. Officials said the two cases in Fulton County include a man who recently traveled to Italy, and both patients have isolated themselves at home with other relatives. Georgia is the 12th U.S. state to confirm coronavirus infections, which have topped 100 nationwide. Six people have died in Washington State. Dr. Kathleen Toomey of the Georgia Department of Public Health said the two people infected in Georgia have minimal symptoms that haven't required hospitalization.
ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA
GOP rivals for Georgia Senate seat make battle official
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia Republicans duking it out in a special U.S. Senate election paid their fees and filed paperwork to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot Monday. The entries make official the head-to-head fight between recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, a GOP congressman challenging Loeffler for her seat. The two competed for attention with back-to-back news conferences at the state Capitol on the first day of the state’s candidate qualifying period. Democratic U.S. Rep John Lewis also qualified for what would be his 18th term in Congress despite announcing in December that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Georgia judge rules against activists in ballot secrecy suit
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined to order election officials in a Georgia county to use hand-marked paper ballots. The Sumter County Superior Court judge was ruling on an emergency motion that accompanied a lawsuit that alleges that the state's new voting machines violate voters' right to a secret ballot. The suit filed by election integrity activists says the machines' large, bright, vertical touchscreens and large font allow other people in the room to see a voter's selections. The judge wrote in an order signed Monday that the activists hadn't proven that it will “impossible or impracticable” for the election officials to arrange the voting machines “in a manner that protects the secrecy of the ballot while allowing sufficient monitoring.”
BAR OWNER-RAPE
Bar owner pleads not guilty to rape, kidnapping charges
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia bar owner accused of raping a woman pleaded not guilty to the charges. David Ellis Ippisch was arrested in November and accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old at Hedges on Broad, one of two bars he owns in downtown Athens near the University of Georgia. He was indicted on rape, sexual battery and kidnapping charges last month. A Clarke County Superior Court spokeswoman says 38-year-old Ippisch pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Monday. Investigators previously said Ippisch pulled a woman into a storage area and assaulted her. Ippisch's request for bail was denied in December. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Senate OKs bill to give Georgia voters daylight saving say
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia residents could soon vote on whether to keep changing their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time, under a bill that unanimously passed the state Senate Monday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Senate Bill 351 would add a nonbinding referendum question to ballots in November. Voters would be asked if the state should keep things as they are, switch to year-round standard time or switch to year-round daylight saving time. The outcome wouldn’t result in any immediate change, but would be used to draft future legislation. Permanently moving to daylight saving time would require approval from Congress.
HUNGARIAN IMMIGRANT-DEPORTATION
Decades after killing, man with dementia faces deportation
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers and friends of an 82-year-old Hungarian man with physical and mental health problems are pleading with authorities not to deport him. Dezso John Lokos was convicted of murder in Alabama in 1964. After 45 years in prison, he was turned over to immigration authorities and ordered deported. Hungary initially declined to issue travel documents. He was released from custody. But Hungary issued documents last month. Authorities announced plans to deport him. Lawyers say Lokos has no ties to Hungary, having left in 1944, and that removing him from his routine and community in Atlanta will likely hasten his death.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Senate budget seeks to shield health departments, troopers
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee wants more money for county health departments, state troopers and a runway extension in Macon. The Senate Appropriations Committee voted unanimously Monday to pass out its version of midyear budget cuts. As Gov. Brian Kemp proposed, it would cut $159 million in state spending in the budget year ending June 30. Lawmakers can't alter the $27.4 billion ceiling in state revenue Kemp set. But like House members before them, Senate budget writers want to shift money to fund different priorities. The changes are small considering Georgia will spend more than $27 billion in state money this year.
SHOOTING-CAR IN LAKE
GBI: Man who fired at police, drove into lake killed himself
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man accused of stealing a car and shooting at police before he drove into a Georgia lake killed himself. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the death of 26-year-old John James Monahan Jr. was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police were pursuing Monahan on Feb. 21 after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash and a subsequent carjacking. Police followed Monahan through a lakeside park where he then drove into Lake Lanier, a popular recreational area north of metro Atlanta. As the car sank, Monahan shot at police who returned fire. Police say Monahan's body was later found near the sunken vehicle.