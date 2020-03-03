Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-NORTH-CAROLINA
Governor, US Senate, House seats nominations fill NC ballots
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina primary voters are deciding which Democrat they believe could unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. Tuesday's primary results should set the fall election lineups for seats currently held by Cooper and Tillis, who both had their own primaries. Tillis' Democratic rival will be one of five seeking their party's nomination, with Cal Cunningham and Erica Smith the leading candidates. Dan Forest and Holly Grange are seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Voters also will winnow the fields for three congressional seats for which Republican incumbents aren't seeking reelection.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Heavy rains raise specter of more flash flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Several waves of heavy rain are in store for flood-weary residents in the South. Forecasters say the rains will again bring the potential for flash flooding in several southern states. The National Weather Service says that rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to saturate the soil in Alabama, setting the stage for possible flash flooding by mid-week. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible from this week’s expected rains in Alabama. Forecasters parts of Georgia could see up to 5 inches of rain from showers and storms Monday through Thursday.
AP-NC-AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER FIRE
Fire at Charlotte airport's control tower prompted delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend fire in the control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Charlotte Observer reported that the blaze occurred Saturday morning. Airport officials said there was an equipment issue. Authorities reported no injuries. Officials did not say how much damage was caused by the blaze. The FAA said in a statement that the fire originated in an air duct on the ninth floor. Non-essential employees were evacuated. Air traffic controllers remained inside and "handled traffic at a reduced rate.”
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
Early in-person voting in NC exceeds primary 4 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The number of early in-person voters for North Carolina's primary surpassed figures from the state's primary four years ago. The State Board of Elections says counties recorded 778,000 people casting ballots at early-voting sites before they closed Saturday. That's more than 90,000 above the 2016 primary early-vote total. The numbers don't include traditional mail-in absentee ballots. A disproportionate percentage of Democrats have cast ballots so far, in keeping with their competitive primaries for president and U.S. Senate. Only previously registered voters can cast ballots Tuesday at polling places in all 100 counties. Statewide, regional and local positions also are on primary ballots.
ELECTION 2020-PRIMARY-TRUMP
Trump keeps to routine with N Carolina rally on primary eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is keeping to his recent routine of rallying in states on the eve of their presidential primary votes by coming to North Carolina. Thousands are expected in Charlotte on Monday night to hear Trump, who is on the GOP primary ballot in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states. Trump held gatherings the day before the New Hampshire primaries, the Nevada Democratic caucus and the South Carolina Democratic primary in each state. Tuesday’s North Carolina primaries also feature dozens of contested statewide, congressional and legislative races in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential competitions.
BODY IN DITCH
Virginia police suspect foul play after body found in ditch
SKIPPERS, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say foul play is suspected in the death of a 27-year-old North Carolina man found in a ditch last week. The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies discovered the body face down in the hole in Skippers, Virginia, on Thursday. Sheriff W. T. Jarratt Jr. identified the man Saturday as Motique Desmond Jackson, of Weldon, North Carolina. Police haven't commented on Jackson's cause of death or whether they've identified any suspects in the case. The investigation is ongoing.
FOUR INJURED-CRASH
4 hospitalized after North Carolina car chase ends in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff's office in North Carolina says four people were hospitalized when a motorist refused to stop for authorities and crashed into another car during a chase. Forsyth County deputies said they began pursuing a BMW on Sunday morning after a failed traffic stop along Interstate 74. A statement from the agency says the motorist, Wesley Rafael Liriano, led authorities to a Winston-Salem road, where he crashed into a Ford SUV, then hit a tree. The 36-year-old driver was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford and two passengers from the BMW were also taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Trump lobs fresh barbs at Dems, rallies GOP faithful in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump gloated about the stock market comeback and fired off sharp critiques at the thinning Democratic presidential field during a rally Monday in North Carolina. Trump was revving up his supporters on the eve of Super Tuesday's big round of primaries. He was in high spirits after the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points Monday as stocks clawed back from a seven-day rout. He made fun of Joe Biden's verbal gaffes, and while he noted the “enthusiasm” of Bernie Sanders' supporters, he insisted it is “much less than we have.”