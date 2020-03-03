Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DEATH PENALTY-SOUTH CAROLINA
S Carolina mulls electric chair as only option for condemned
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some lawmakers in South Carolina are pushing a bill that would give death row inmates no choice but to be executed in the electric chair. The state has allowed lethal injection since 1995 and 36 of the 39 inmates put to death since then have chosen that method. But South Carolina hasn't had an execution since 2011. Its supply of lethal injection drugs expired and pharmaceutical companies won't sell the state any more. Opponents of the bill in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday say the electric chair is barbaric and changing the method after a prisoner is sent to death row could open the state up to lawsuits.
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING-MEMORIAL
Memorial for 9 slain black churchgoers receives $250K grant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Plans are moving forward to construct a memorial to the nine African American worshipers who were killed at a South Carolina church. News outlets report that the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation announced Monday that Bank of America is giving the board a $250,000 grant toward the construction of a permanent memorial at the Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church in downtown Charleston. Construction is expected to cost about $10 million. On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof entered Mother Emanuel and waited while churchgoers held a Bible study before opening fire on them. He killed nine people and was convicted of their deaths in December 2016.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Heavy rains raise specter of more flash flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Several waves of heavy rain are in store for flood-weary residents in the South. Forecasters say the rains will again bring the potential for flash flooding in several southern states. The National Weather Service says that rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to saturate the soil in Alabama, setting the stage for possible flash flooding by mid-week. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible from this week’s expected rains in Alabama. Forecasters parts of Georgia could see up to 5 inches of rain from showers and storms Monday through Thursday.
AP-US-DEPUTY-KILLED-SOUTH-CAROLINA
Services honor life of fallen South Carolina deputy
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina who died in the line of duty has been laid to rest. News outlets report funeral services for 36-year-old Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette were held Sunday. Gillette was shot and killed last Tuesday while serving an eviction notice. Other deputies returned fire, killing the gunman. Gillette leaves behind a wife and a child. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2013. He also served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force. Hundreds of people attended the memorial service at the Sumter County Civic Center. Gillette was buried with military honors.
CUSTODY DEATH
Police: Death of suspect in custody under investigation
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The death of a person who died in police custody in South Carolina over the weekend is under investigation. News outlets report a suspect arrested after a domestic violence call became unresponsive Saturday while being taken to jail in Rock Hill. Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead. Police have not identified the individual. The death is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-BLACK VOTERS
SC results reveal challenge for Sanders among black voters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has vowed to build a “multi-generational, multiracial movement" that can catapult him to the White House. So far, though, there's little evidence to show the Vermont senator is connecting with African American voters more than he did during his 2016 presidential run. And again failing to win over an electorate that is the backbone of the Democratic Party could be just as destructive to his campaign this time. South Carolina provided the clearest test yet of Sanders' strength with black voters and Joe Biden captured nearly half of all votes cast in a six-way race during Saturday's primary, with the former vice president crushing the Vermont senator.