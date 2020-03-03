Lucy Beckham High School hires Scott McInnes as Athletic Director

Mount Pleasant, SC - Scott McInnes has been named the Athletic Director at Lucy Beckham High School, which is opening August of 2020.
McInnes has been an educator in North Carolina for over 30 years. He is moving his family (wife, rising 9th-grade triplets, and rising 3rd-grade daughter) to Mount Pleasant to be a part of the Bengal family.
McInnes was the athletic director at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC for 19 years. He brings his expertise as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator and was honored as the 2019 North Carolina Athletic Director Association’s Athletic Director of Excellence.
McInnes is also a successful basketball coach; he is Millbrook’s leader in career wins (357). In 17 years in charge of the boys’ varsity program, McInnes led the Wildcats to 10 conference titles, six conference tournament championships, and a 4A state runner-up finish in 2011. He has also earned conference coach of the year honors nine times.
Nearly 40 of his players have gone on to play collegiate basketball and one former player, Chris Clemmons, is currently playing in the NBA with the Houston Rockets. One of McInnes’ coaching highlights was being selected as a head coach for the Jordan Brand Classic All-Star Basketball Game in the Charlotte Coliseum.
“We know how talented our community of student-athletes is and we are thrilled to have someone of Coach McInnes’ caliber to lead our athletes, families and coaches,” said Principal Anna Dassing.
“I’ve had many conversations about Lucy Beckham High School with people in the Mount Pleasant community and each time, the feedback is consistent,” said McInnes. “They remind me that they knew Lucy Beckham and she was an amazing person. I am honored to be a part of her legacy.”