Meredith Earns ACC Player-of-the-Week Honor

Meredith hit .611 for the week (11-for-18) and helped key the Tigers to a series win over rival South Carolina. In Clemson’s four games last week, the Winston-Salem, N.C. native scored five runs, compiled an .889 slugging percentage, a .650 on-base percentage and did not strike out in 20 plate appearances. He went 4-for-5 in a Tuesday game versus East Tennessee State and 4-for-5 with a homer in Clemson’s 7-1 win at South Carolina on Friday.He added three combined hits in the final two games of the South Carolina series. For the season, Meredith is hitting .475 with nine runs, two doubles, one homer, four RBIs, a .580 on-base percentage and two steals in 11 games.