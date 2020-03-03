Mt. Pleasant could pay $2.2 million extra for proposed football stadium

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant could team up with Oceanside Collegiate Academy to build a $7 million football stadium.
Some town officials are concerned that they don’t have the funds for the project.
Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Guang Ming Whitley says she voted in favor of the project at their last budget committee meeting.
She says she would love to see a new stadium, but she wants the town to identify an appropriate source of funding for the project.
As part of a capital improvement plan, the town originally budgeted for baseball fields for the town-owned Carolina Park. Whitley says the proposal to build the stadium would replace the plan for baseball fields, which were already budgeted for, and the town would have to come up with extra funds.
"In order to build the stadium field and the parking lot to accommodate having that many people there, it would be an additional 2.2 million dollars and Oceanside is contributing 1.1 million," Whitley said.
During last Tuesday’s budget committee meeting, officials looked at potentially taking money away from other projects like the “Park West pool renovation” to pay for the stadium.
Whitley says there was also a suggestion from staff to take money out of the town's general fund balance.
“We operate at one of the lowest millage rate in this area, and we don’t have the extra funding for the ‘nice to haves’ we have the funding for the ‘need to haves,’” Whitley said. “This isn’t just creating a stadium for the town, this is creating an ongoing financial obligation and it is unclear who is going to bear the burden of the maintenance cost.”
Officials unanimously voted to move the project forward.
The proposal will be brought to the full town council at their March 10 meeting.
