Periods of rain possible over the next couple of days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days with occasional rain chances and cooling temperatures. A cold front will near the area late today with another round of scattered showers, and the potential for one or two thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening showers will give way to drier weather overnight and Wednesday morning. Rain will return by Wednesday afternoon and will continue off and on through Thursday night. Some rain could be heavy at times on Thursday. Sunshine will return on Friday and continue through the weekend.