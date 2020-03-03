RCSD: Four students from different schools charged with bringing weapon to school grounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four students from four different schools have been charged with bringing a weapon on to school grounds.
A 13-year-old Summit Parkway Middle School student has been charged with bringing a weapon on school grounds after he was found in possession of a BB gun, pellets, and other items.
The mother of the student informed school administrators that her son may have some items that belong to her, as well as a possible weapon that she did not give him permission to take from the house.
Administrators searched the student, his belongings, and his locker. During the search, they found metal BBs, a CO2 cartridge, a BB gun, a screwdriver, and items used to treat diabetes.
The student was released into the custody of his father after being charged.
A 16-year-old Westwood High School student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a knife was found in his backpack.
School administrators were informed that the student was in possession of a knife. When searched, a knife in a black case and a box cutter were found in his backpack.
When asked why he had the items, the teen said he forgot it was in his backpack from the previous night.
The student was released into the custody of his parents after being charged.
A 12-year-old Dent Middle School student has been charged with bringing a weapon on school grounds after he was found in possession of a pellet pistol.
A fellow student reported to school administrators that the 12-year-old had a gun in his jacket.
When asked about the weapon, he said he forgot it was in his pocket from the previous night. He said he failed to report the weapon to administrators because he said he panicked when he realized he still had the weapon in his possession.
The student was released into the custody of his parents after being charged.
A 16-year-old Lower Richland High School student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds for wielding an ax while threatening fellow classmates with it.
Officials say the 16-year-old snatched keys from a teacher’s hands, unlocked a toolbox that had fire truck tools, and returned to the classroom with the ax in his hand.
The student threatened his classmates while wielding the ax, and swung it around aggressively. He also struck the wall with the ax. The teen, however, dropped the ax when the teacher called for help through the radio.
He was released into the custody of his mother after being charged.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.