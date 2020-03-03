Report details more than $100k in damage to new Mt. Pleasant school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An incident report released Tuesday shows exactly the kind of damage two alleged vandals caused to a new school scheduled to open in Mount Pleasant this upcoming fall.
Police say Jevell Swinton and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested around 6:15 a.m. Monday still on the property at Lucy Beckham High School on Mathis Ferry Road after causing more than $100,000 in damage.
The report states both had spray paint all over their bodies when police approached them. The construction site manager told police that the pair spraypainted walls throughout the building, skateboarded on gym floors, broke glass and used fire extinguishers.
Construction workers also found fecal matter on the floor of a classroom and Swinton told officers he relieved himself inside, according to the report.
Both Swinton and the juvenile are facing several charges in connection with the incident.
