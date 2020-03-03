Skeletal remains found in Florence County identified as missing woman, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Skeletal remains discovered in a field in Florence County have been identified as a missing 55-year-old woman, coroner Keith von Lutcken said Tuesday.
The remains were found on Oct. 10, 2019, off Old No. 4 Highway between Effingham and Coward. The remains were sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for a skeletal survey, according to von Lutcken. He added no trauma was noted during the survey except for older rib fractures.
In Dec. 2019, a man came forward who claimed the remains may be that of his mother, von Lutcken said.
Dental records were then obtained and submitted to a forensic odontologist for identification.
According to von Lutcken, the remains were identified as Nancy Ann Pritchard, of Florence.
Pritchard’s manner and cause of death is undetermined, according to von Lutcken. Her death remains under investigation by Florence police and the coroner’s office.
