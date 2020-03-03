Summerville officials hope planned road extension will relieve Main Street traffic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville now has plans to extend Cedar St a quarter-mile in order to relieve traffic on Main St. for the 35,000 drivers who drive the road every day.
Currently, Cedar St. ends at the intersection of 9th North St.. But the town is now investing $1.5-2 million to connect Cedar St. to Berkeley Cr. The area they plan to build on is mostly wetlands and woods. So they are now starting the design process in order to obtain the necessary environmental permits.
Summerville officials say traffic on Main St. is an issue they regularly discuss in Town Council meetings. They also recently added additional turn lanes and median extensions over the last few years, but they say it wasn't enough.
"Staff and council hear traffic complaints all the time from a lot of people," Russ Cornette, the Pubic Works Director for the Town of Summerville said." So anything we can do to relieve traffic in that part of town would be a benefit to our citizens."
Cedar St. runs parallel to Main St., and is only about a block away, but officials say this is exactly what makes it one of the best options to relieve traffic on Main St..
"Its pretty congested," Cornette said. "Its probably one of the most congested areas of town. So having another way for motorists to travel to get to I-26, will relieve some of that congestion."
Town officials say once they receive permits, construction will start. And once it does, they expect to be finished in 4-6 months.
