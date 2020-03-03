Summerville police find runaway teen during shooting investigation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police found a runaway teenager during an investigation into a shooting over the weekend, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Boonehill Road late Saturday night for a report of gunshots heard. When they arrived, two cars had been struck by gunfire along with the front door of an apartment.
When officers went into the apartment to search it, they found Destine Creel hiding in an upstairs bathroom sink cabinet, according to the incident report. According to police, Creel had been missing since early January. She was returned to her house in Summerville without incident.
A witness told police they saw a white or silver-colored vehicle driving from left to right in front of the complex and heard gunshots come from that vehicle, the report stated. Nobody was injured in the shooting.
