SWAT team in standoff with armed man inside N. Charleston apartment, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston police SWAT team is currently engaged in a standoff with a wanted man inside an apartment on Delta Street.
Just after 10 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the 5100 block of Delta Street where a man with a handgun was causing damage to a residence. Police say the man has outstanding warrants and ran into an apartment nearby.
Attempts for police to contact him were unsuccessful.
A SWAT team and negotiators are now at the scene trying to contact him.
Citizens are asked to stay away from the area of Delta Street as officers work to resolve this incident.
