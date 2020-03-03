Ticket and volunteer registration open for the 2021 PGA Championship

To ensure widespread access to the most in-demand ticket types, 2021 PGA Championship tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation, online registration process (http://www.pgachampionship.com/register). By registering, fans can hold their place in line – first come, first served – for the opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale in May of 2020. The earlier fans register the better, as historically many of the most popular ticket types have sold out in advance of past PGA Championships.