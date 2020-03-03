Troopers: One dead in Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say one person died in a crash in Beaufort County on Monday night.
The crash happened on US 278 near Gum Tree Road and involved a 2013 Toyota sedan, a 2011 Mitsubishi, and a 2014 Hyundai.
Troopers say the Toyota was traveling south on Gum Tree Road when the driver disregarded a traffic light and hit the 2011 Mitsubishi on the passenger’s side. The impact then pushed the Mitsubishi into the Hyundai on the eastbound side of US 278.
The driver of the 2011 Mitsubishi was killed in the crash. At least five people in the Toyota sedan were taken to the hospital, according to troopers.
