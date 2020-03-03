Two people captured, two others sought following car chase in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officers have two people in custody and are looking for two others following a car chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say officers were involved in car chase with a vehicle which fled over the North Bridge and was involved in a collision.
NCPD officials say the driver and the occupants of the vehicle then fled.
Two people were captured and two others are being sought by investigators.
