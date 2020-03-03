Authorities: Arrest warrant issued for mother in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are holding a press conference Tuesday regarding the “Baby Boy Horry” cold case from more than a decade ago.
According to Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill, arrest warrants have been issued in the case for Jennifer Sahr, out of Escambia County, Fla., who is facing a charge of homicide by child abuse. She was listed as the biological mother of Baby Boy Horry.
“We have begun the process of justice for a child simply known as Baby Boy Horry,” solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.
The woman left the area and has not been arrested at this time, authorities said. Hill said he is hoping she sees the press conference and turns herself in, “because we will find her.”
Hill said Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of the baby’s birth and discovery. Scientific evidence is what led authorities to name her as a suspect, he added.
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
